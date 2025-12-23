Persona 3 Reload on Switch 2 gets performance mode patch, targets 60 FPS

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload has received a new patch that increases the game performance in a number of areas.

The version 1.03 update now adds a performance mode for docked play that targets 60 FPS. That’s only targeting 60fps but should hopefully find it a lot smoother.

Both TV mode and Handheld mode also now have “improved framerate rate stability” independent of that performance mode. To see the changes, you can update the game now, or there is a new demo coming over the next few days with the updates.

Persona 3 Reload Version 1.03 patch notes

Performance Mode (only available in TV Mode) – targets 60 FPS

TV Mode and Handheld Mode – improved frame rate stability

The Nintendo Switch 2 patch update for the free demo will take place in the coming days (exact time TBD)

Persona 3 Reload is currently 15% off on the eShop until December 31st, 2025. In our review of the game, we said “Persona 3 Reload is a visually impressive remake that honours the original in many ways and enhances it in presentation. The graphics and animation are among the best the series has delivered so far, giving new life to a classic”.