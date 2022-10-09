194
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden launch on Switch on January 19th 2023

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 9, 2022

Persona 5 Royal might be launching finally on the Nintendo Switch later this month. But early next year both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be releasing – and now we know exactly when.

The two games will arrive on January 19th 2023, sadly both are only digital releases. The news comes from Atlus’s official Twitter account as of Saturday night.

