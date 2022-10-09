Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden launch on Switch on January 19th 2023
Persona 5 Royal might be launching finally on the Nintendo Switch later this month. But early next year both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be releasing – and now we know exactly when.
The two games will arrive on January 19th 2023, sadly both are only digital releases. The news comes from Atlus’s official Twitter account as of Saturday night.
🌙 Special Announcement! 📺— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG
