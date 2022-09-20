Penko Park, a creepy-cute Pokémon Snap like game coming to the Switch

If you thought Pokemon Snap was too cute, then Penko Park might be right up your alley. The game which was released on Steam a couple of years ago is now coming to the Switch, next week, on September 27th.

The game follows the Snap formula, but instead of Pokémon you take photos of creepy and peculiar wildlife in an abandoned wildlife park. Like Snap you’ll need to get good shots, but you’ll need to capture the monsters in different poses and emotions.

Penko Park is a game about exploring an abandoned wildlife park. Meet over 140 mysterious inhabitants by taking photos and interacting with the world. Founded in 1952 by the supremely honourable Sir Rubertus Penko, Penko Park was designed to be The Greatest Wildlife Park Ever Build. Sadly, the park was abandoned, but you’ve been given the opportunity to enjoy a personal tour by resident guide Penki and can record pictures of your travels with your complimentary Penko Snap-A-Lot 9000™ device. – Snap magnificent shots and discover the creatures’ most interesting poses – Collect wildlife details & snapshots in your trusty park guidebookUncover the park’s history, secrets and many hidden paths – Use your trusty Penko Grappling Hand to interact with the environment

Check out the launch trailer below. Penko Park hits Switch on September 27th and is developed by Ghostbutter.