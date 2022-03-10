Peach’s Castle LEGO Mario announced in Mario Day celebrations

It’s March 10th and that means it’s Mario Day, the first new loot of the ranks is thanks to LEGO. To celebrate the day there’s some new sets on the way, including a Peach’s Castle, and Peach herself as a “playable” smart figure.

There’s also a new yellow Toad, and Ludwig von Koopa as well, plus a whole bunch of new expansion sets, such as a Goomba Shoe set, a Fuzzy Flipper set, an adorable Yoshi set (though sadly, no smart figure for Yoshi), a Cat Peach set with a frozen tower, and Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge. Phew, what a mouthful.

All of these sets, and Princess Peach herself, will be available on the 1st of August 2022, so a little while away from now. We’ll be sure to bring you more Mario LEGO news as it comes, but for the moment, check out some pictures below (and click here to check out a full roundup over on Jay’s Brick Blog).