PAX Australia postponed until 2021

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2020

Sad news, PAX Australia has been cancelled postponed until next year. There will be no show this year as it normally would be due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Here’s the official statement.

While Australia might be making great strides in our response to the virus, a large gathering of that nature plus the international support required to get it going just wouldn’t have made it possible.

