PAX Australia is returning to the real world this October
Having spent the last few years as a digital only show, it seems that the folks behind PAX are hoping that 2022 will be the year when the show is back in the real world, as they have announced that it will be back this October, specifically October 7-9
Details beyond the location and dates are not yet known, but as with years past, they will start to trickle out in the months and weeks before the show.
Ticket sales are not available yet, but the team are already teasing things on social media, but hopefully the wait for those isn’t too much longer.
With it returning to a physical show, will you be attending in person?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
20%
Oh wow!
20%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
20%
Grrrr
40%
You might also like
MORE
Comments