PAX Australia is returning to the real world this October

Having spent the last few years as a digital only show, it seems that the folks behind PAX are hoping that 2022 will be the year when the show is back in the real world, as they have announced that it will be back this October, specifically October 7-9

Welcome Home! It’s been 84 years… well, maybe not that many! We are extremely excited to announce that PAX Aus will be back in 2022 as a live event, just as you remember it!



7 – 9 October 2022 | Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre#PAXAus pic.twitter.com/ntIxMMHl9f — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) March 8, 2022

Details beyond the location and dates are not yet known, but as with years past, they will start to trickle out in the months and weeks before the show.

Ticket sales are not available yet, but the team are already teasing things on social media, but hopefully the wait for those isn’t too much longer.

With it returning to a physical show, will you be attending in person?