PAX Australia confirms return to IRL event for 2021
The slow turn to normality is happening and that means PAX Australia is coming back.
The show will return as a live event from October 9th to October 10th 2021. Like the old days it’ll be in Melbourne at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Tickets are not yet on sale, but when they do will “reflect the current capacity restrictions of the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre”. PAX Aus hopes as time goes on that it will allow more and more people to attend.
Also if you do buy a ticket, and COVID-19 border closures or quarantine restrictions impact your ability to attend you’ll get a refund.
So who’s going?
