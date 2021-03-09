706
PAX Australia confirms return to IRL event for 2021

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 10, 2021

The slow turn to normality is happening and that means PAX Australia is coming back.

The show will return as a live event from October 9th to October 10th 2021. Like the old days it’ll be in Melbourne at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but when they do will “reflect the current capacity restrictions of the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre”. PAX Aus hopes as time goes on that it will allow more and more people to attend.

Also if you do buy a ticket, and COVID-19 border closures or quarantine restrictions impact your ability to attend you’ll get a refund.

So who’s going?

