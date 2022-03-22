PAX Australia 2022 tickets are now on sale

It’s been a while, but there’s an in-person PAX Australia this year and tickets for it are now on sale. From October 7th to 9th later this year, PAX Australia is finally back.

It’ll be the first in-person event since 2019 after you know… *gestures*

Early Bird 3-Day badges will be available for $170 and Early Bird Single Day badges for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be available for $65.

“PAX means so much to so many,” said Luke Lancaster, Head of Content & Partnerships for PAX Aus. “I say, with a huge amount of reluctance and insistence from our marketing team, that it is downright ‘poggers’. With three years of planning going into PAX Aus 2022, strap in for everything you love about the show, as well as some brand new stuff we’ll no doubt tease you with over the coming months.”

Tickets are now on sale here.