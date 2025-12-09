Switch 2

Patch to fix crashes for Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Switch 2 coming next week

Naoe and Yasuke, the main characters in the game standing in front of a Torri Shrine gate, with red fog billowing around them
by Daniel VuckovicDecember 9, 2025

If you picked up Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month, you might be in the company of others who have experienced hard crashes with the game. It’s been reported, and we’ve had them here with our review copy, that the game crashes regardless of whether you’re in docked or handheld mode, and whether it’s installed locally on the console or on a microSD card.

The good news is that Ubisoft has an update due for the game next week. Posting to social media, they said “We’re aware of stability issues on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows that may lead to crashes. We want to let you know that these issues will be addressed in an upcoming Title Update scheduled for next week”.

While not ideal to launch in that state, hopefully it’s fixed before everyone gets the game on Christmas and/or goes on holidays at Ubisoft.

