Paper Mario: The Origami King coming to Switch on July 17th

Surprise! Nintendo just dropped the announcement of a brand new Paper Mario game – and it’s out in just under two months!

Paper Mario: The Origami King will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 17th, it’s an entirely brand new game.

Stay tuned to the end of the trailer for a not-so-subtle tease. The game is available to preorder on the eShop now for $79.95.

There’s one tiny wrinkle in the festivities, though: Princess Peach seems a little strange. It seems as if King Olly, who claims to be the ruler of the Origami Kingdom, has hatched a devious plot that endangers everything Mario holds dear. It looks pretty dangerous on paper, so someone who’s a cut above the rest is needed to save the day! Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause. Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory. One of Mario’s new abilities, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows you to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you to solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises. Along the way, you’ll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly’s good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! If they haven’t yet folded to the whims of King Olly’s origami will, Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms! Paper Mario: The Origami King also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage. While the enemies may be crafted from paper, these dynamic, turn-based battles are far from stationary. It’ll require a sharp mind to make short work of these crafty enemies. With a detail-rich world to explore, off-the-wall mini-game events and countless mysteries waiting to be solved, the next joyful Mario adventure on Nintendo Switch is ready to deliver huge helpings of crafts and laughs.

Trailer

Battle System Video

Screenshots