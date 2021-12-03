Paper Mario is the next N64 game to drop on the NSO Expansion Pack

It’s been two months since we got the initial batch of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. And it looks like Nintendo might be doing only one game every two months.

The next game of the rank is Paper Mario, originally released in 2000. The game will drop on December 10th.

Nintendo has already released 9 games on the Expansion Pack, with plans for Pokémon Snap, Kirby 64, Mario Golf, F-Zero GX and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask still to come.

Have you played Paper Mario before? Or will you be playing it for the first time?