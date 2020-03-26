18
0

Panzer Dragoon: Remake gets a surprise release, out right now

by Oliver BrandtMarch 26, 2020

This morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini brought an extra special surprise with it. Panzer Dragoon: Remake got a release date… and it’s right now.

Originally announced at E3 last year, the game was intended to launch sometime in late 2019, but a quiet delay pushed it into 2020. Now, after months of silence, it’s available to purchase, download, and play right now. Panzer Dragoon: Remake is, as the name suggests, a full remake of the 1995 Sega Saturn classic Panzer Dragoon, built from the ground up to feel like the original — but also look better, play better, and generally be better in every way.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now for $37.50 AUD. You can click here to buy it in your browser.

You can watch the original announcement trailer below.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Direct March 2020, Panzer Dragoon
,
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
News Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

Leave a Response