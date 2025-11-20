Switch 2

Panic Button reveals it worked on Switch 2 updates for Nintendo’s Switch games

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 20, 2025

Nintendo Switch impossible-port maestros Panic Button have revealed that they’re the team behind updating a range of Nintendo Switch games for the Switch 2 launch.

The free updates for the likes of Super Mario OdysseySuper Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryARMS and more were released on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 and added higher-resolution graphics, higher frame rates and, in some cases, mouse controls and GameShare. We’re not sure if Panic Button just worked on the four in the image, or more.

Panic Button helped bring the likes of Doom (2016), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Warframe and Apex Legends among others to the Switch.

There haven’t been any more free updates for games announced since the initial batch. We’d hope it’s not the end of them, but Nintendo has been busy with Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games that also add new gameplay and content instead.

