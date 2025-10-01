Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs to shut down this December

Bandai Namco has announced that Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is shutting down. From November 1, 2025, the game will no longer be available for purchase, and by December 31, 2025, it will no longer be playable.

No reason has been given for the shutdown, but this isn’t the first Pac-Man battle royale to be discontinued—Pac-Man 99closed the same day this game was announced.

Will you miss Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs? Did you even know it existed? Let us know in the comments.