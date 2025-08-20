Pac-Man coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Sonic content coming to Pac-Man World 2

Pac-Man and Sonic are teaming up, and they’re doing it in each other’s games with two new downloadable content packs.

In Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Pac-Man will be added as a playable racer, along with a new track inspired by the classic Pac-Man maze. Meanwhile, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac will feature a special stage themed around Sonic.

From August 29 to September 1, 2025, there will be an Open Network Test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. These kinds of open betas don’t usually appear on the Switch, but for this one we’re lucky that it will.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches on September 25, 2025, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version set for early 2026. Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac follows the next day, on September 26, 2025. However the DLC for CrossWorlds won’t be out until early 2026, where as the content for Pac-Man World 2 will be out in Later 2025.