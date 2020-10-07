Overwatch the next free-to-play trial for Nintendo Switch Online members
Overwatch launched on the Switch with not that much of a bang, we reviewed it and it’s a very serviceable port but one that a lot of people don’t play (its lack of cross-play is really hurting it).
But next week that’ll change! Nintendo is offering from October 14th to the 20th a free trial of Overwatch: Legendary Edition for Nintendo Switch Online members.
The game will also be discounted for the duration of the trial, plus a week. It’ll be 25% off bringing it down to $52. You can download the trial from this page (link is Australian specific) to preload the trial ahead of its free period — or find it in the Nintendo Switch Online section of the eShop on your Switch.
