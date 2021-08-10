Overcooked! All You Can Eat gets free birthday update, out now

Believe it or not, Overcooked is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and we’re the ones getting the presents. There’s a free update out now for Overcooked! All Your Can Eat. The update adds five new levels, a new Tabby Cat chef and a new recipe. Neat!

Overcooked! All Your Can Eat is the first two games smushed together with new content, rebuilt from the ground up, and it brings cross-platform multiplayer. So there’ll always be someone to play.

“Five years on, still the most rewarding aspect of working on Overcooked! is getting to see and hear the reaction from players around the world. Seeing the fan art, the music covers, the cosplay and even the occasional tattoo is something I’ll never get used to. Hearing stories about players bonding with friends and loved-ones over their time spent playing the game together is something we’re humbled to have played a part in.” Phil Duncan, co-founder, Ghost Town Games

The update is out now!