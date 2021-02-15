Overcooked! All You Can Eat coming to Switch in March
Team 17 has announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming to the Switch on March 23rd. The game is a blending of Overcooked 1 and 2 with new content, new chefs and kitchen, more accessibility modes and online multiplayer for all kitchens. There’s over 200 levels in this game – it’s a buffet.
The game will also have cross-play between all the consoles and PC soon as well. The game was said to have it launch in September (on the next-gen consoles) but still hasn’t yet arrived.
Overcooked! All You Can Eat is on the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on March 23.
BREAKING NEWS! His majesty, the Onion King, is reporting live from the Onion Kingdom to give you the latest on @Overcookedgame.— Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) February 15, 2021
Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be coming to #NintendoSwitch on March 23 and a cross-play update will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ZO26T6yzVj
