Overcooked! All You Can Eat coming to Switch in March

Team 17 has announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat is coming to the Switch on March 23rd. The game is a blending of Overcooked 1 and 2 with new content, new chefs and kitchen, more accessibility modes and online multiplayer for all kitchens. There’s over 200 levels in this game – it’s a buffet.

The game will also have cross-play between all the consoles and PC soon as well. The game was said to have it launch in September (on the next-gen consoles) but still hasn’t yet arrived.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is on the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on March 23.