Overcooked 2 is the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial

Nintendo’s regular Game Trials for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers continue with Overcooked 2 the next game free to try out. Previously Japan had this game as their trial in December, so it’s good to see Nintendo sharing around the titles.

The game can be preloaded now, but will only be free-to-play from between Wednesday the 10th of February and the 16th of February. There’s a weekend in there so try it out with a bunch of friends.

In our review we said “Taking the inspired recipe from Overcooked and adding several pinches of improvements across the board, Overcooked 2is a great game to play with others – despite an imperfect online lobby system and the lack of multiplayer customisation“. Normally there’s a discount with the Game Trials, so if you like it wait before dishing out the cash as it’ll be on sale sometime this week.