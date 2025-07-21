Over 1000 games discounted on Switch & Switch 2 games in Nintendo’s Winter eShop Sale

Advertisement

We’ve been waiting on this one for a while. Week after week of rubbish sales could only mean one thing: either the usual eShop trickle, or a big sale on the way. Lucky for all of us, it’s the latter.

This is also the first time we’ve seen Switch 2 games discounted en masse. As usual, we’ve got Nintendo’s hand-picked deals, plus a few of our own. Because there are still so few Switch 2 games on sale comparatively, we’ll just list all of them.

As a reminder, JB Hi-Fi has 10% off eShop cards until the 23rd, so double up on those discounts while you can. Cheekily both Splatoon 3 and New Super Mario Bros. U, which recently got Switch 2 patches for free, aren’t their usual 33% off and instead just 25% off. Bit rude.

Nintendo Switch 2 Discounts

Nintendo’s Highlights

Vooks Team Highlights

New all time lows

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $13.29 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 83% off

✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 03/08) – 90% off

✚ Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 60% off

✚ Röki (United Label) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/08) – 90% off

✚ Persona 5 Tactica (SEGA) – $28.48 (Usually $94.95, ends 03/08) – 70% off

✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Dotemu) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/08 – 40% off

Our Highlights

✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 30% off

✚ Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) – $33.30 (Usually $49.95, ends 03/08) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/08) – 33% off

✚ GRID™ Autosport (Codemasters) – $29.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 03/08) – 25% off

✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 03/08) – 75% off

✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/08) – 75% off

✚ LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition (LEVEL-5) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 03/08) – 50% off

✚ Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/08) – 20% off

✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic (Atari) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/08) – 30% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $6.44 (Usually $42.95, ends 03/08) – 85% of

✚ TUNIC (Finji) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 03/08) – 50% offf

✚ Tomb Raider I-VI Remastered (Aspyr) – $47.02 (Usually $85.50, ends 03/08) – 45% off

✚ Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios) – $22.25 (Usually $89.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off



Everything else