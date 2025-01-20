Our Switch 2 Reactions and Thoughts – A Vookcast Special
With the first reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 now done, the crew sat down for a very quick video-only edition of the Vookcast to chat about the console. We had planned this for a simple 30 minutes, but if you look at the run time, it was anything but.
Get Ollie, Luke, Angelo, Michael, and special guest VOOK’s reactions to all things Switch 2, even down to the little rubber nubs on the bottom of the console.
