0

Our Switch 2 Reactions and Thoughts – A Vookcast Special

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 20, 2025
Advertisement

With the first reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 now done, the crew sat down for a very quick video-only edition of the Vookcast to chat about the console. We had planned this for a simple 30 minutes, but if you look at the run time, it was anything but. 

Get Ollie, Luke, Angelo, Michael, and special guest VOOK’s reactions to all things Switch 2, even down to the little rubber nubs on the bottom of the console. 

Send us a text

Support the show

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
50%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Vookcasts
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment