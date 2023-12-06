Original Super Mario Collection amiibo back in stock at My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Earlier in the year the US got these, and now it’s our turn. The original Super Mario Collection amiibo have now been restocked and are now available again on the My Nintendo Store. These amiibo were first available pre-Switch all the way back in 2015.

There’s Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi and Bowser – although Toad does seem to be missing in action.

We’re not sure if these are showing up at other retailers.