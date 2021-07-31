Ori: The Collection coming to Aussie stores on October 12th

The two fabulous Ori games are coming to the Switch, to retail – all in the one package. Both of them on a cartridge.

Ori: The Collection features the wonderful Ori and The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition and Ori and The Will of The Wisps. Along with the game comes two digital soundtracks, one for each game and some art cards. Unlike some other collections you’ll get both games on the one cartridge.

If you’re not sure about these two games, check our Blind Forest Definitive Edition review and see why it could be worth picking up.