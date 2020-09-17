Ori and the Will of the Wisps drops onto the Switch today
During Nintendo’s Partner Direct last night Moon Studio’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps was not only announced for the Nintendo Switch – it’s out today.
The game will be released on the Switch eShop sometime today, probably by the time you read this. The developers have confirmed the game will run at 60fps on the Switch.
If you were after a physical copy, have no fear. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting an iam8bit Collectors Edition.
It’s not cheap, though it’ll set you back $149.99USD. For that price, you get a “transforming” display box, stained glass art piece, field guide, and a lot more.
Once the game is out we’ll update the story with pricing details.
