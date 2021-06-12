Oops: Nintendo leaks Mario+Rabbids sequel Sparks of Hope

Just hours before Ubisoft’s Forward E3 event, one of the possible games that was set to feature there has leaked on Nintendo America’s own website.

Mario+Rabbids: Stars of Hope is the next game in the Mario+Rabbids series and the Rabbids, Mario and friends are back for more strategy action. The game this time around seems to have jumped from the Mushroom Kingdom to a Galaxy theme with a Rabbid Luma included — it’s pretty creepy.







The website says the game is out in 2022, well have to wait for the morning for the official announcement and trailer.