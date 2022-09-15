Online support coming in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Capcom has given a small update on the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. During a presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, that revealed that online functionality would be added to the games. This inclues both online battles and the ability to trade chips will be present.

They also showed off a fully voiced 3D MegaMan.EXE that will guide you through the game selection, gallery, and music player.

Sadly there is no update on the release date for the game, with a “2023” all they’ll give up so far.

You can check the Mega Man part of the presentation below.