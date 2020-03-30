One Japanese company has tried working from home in Animal Crossing New Horizons

With many having to work from home at the moment, one company has looked into a unique way of doing so; by using Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

A full report on how it worked and what did and didn’t work was posted on one Japanese news site as their editorial team experimented in the game to communicate with each other.

Within the host’s island, they constructed red carpet for arrivals, and a meeting room to chat with each other. They made three meeting rooms in different locations.

The meetings went alright, but they soon hit a wall and decided to go fishing.

After that first meeting, the rest didn’t go so well. They noted that you can’t chat privately in Animal Crossing, or send files, and peoples usernames compared to their real names are hard to remember.

In the end, they got no work done because the game is just too distracting. On the plus side, they had some fun.

We all need a bit of that right now.

Source: Livedoor