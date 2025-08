Advertisement

A brand new Katamari Damacy game was announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, and it’s coming to the original Nintendo Switch on October 24th, 2025.

Once Upon a Katamari¬†is the first new entry in the series in over a decade. The King of All Cosmos has done a whoopsie and destroyed Earth‚ÄĒagain. It’s up to Katamari to roll through time and piece it all back together. There’s also a four-player competitive mode called¬†KamatariBall, which lets players roll around and compete both online and offline.

The game is available to preorder now from the eShop.