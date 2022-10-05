Once Upon a Jester sings and dances onto Switch later this year

The all singing and all dancing, Once Upon a Jester is coming to the Switch (and PC) later this year. The game follows Sok and Jester, who are planning a grand heist, and through the power of music, they sing and dance their way through the kingdom to do it.

The entire game is fully voiced and contains songs performed by the game’s developers.

Best friends Sok & Jester devise a mischievous scheme to steal the Royal Diamond! To complete their master plan, they must start an improv theatre show and outperform every other act – including their rivals, Hofnar & Bok. Only becoming the best show in the kingdom will get them invited to the Royal Theatrical Spectacle in the Royal Palace, where the king keeps his precious gem. They embark on a grand adventure across a fantasy kingdom, meeting tons of wacky characters, performing improvised shows and singing their hearts out. Along the way, they unintentionally discover the freedom and joy of musical theatre. Will the pair change their wicked ways or do whatever it takes to get rich?

Once Upon a Jester has a “Q4 2022” release date so far.