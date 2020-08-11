Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty says hello to Switch this October
Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants have announced that Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty is coming to the Nintendo Switch this October.
New ‘n’ Tasty is a “ground-up” remake of the original of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee. To celebrate the game’s release of Switch there will be a Limited Edition of the game as well. It comes with a keychain, stickers and a lenticular box.
Hopefully, we’ll hear in the morning if we’re getting the Limited Edition in Australia.
