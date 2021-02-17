Octopath Traveler getting a tactical follow-up with a silly codename

Octopath Traveler was one of 2018’s most interesting titles on the Switch, and it’s finally getting a follow-up.

Announced in this morning’s general Direct, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY is a tactical RPG using the same 2D-HD art style that made Octopath Traveler popular. And yes, that project codename is hilariously silly. It’ll probably change before release… but we said the same about Octopath Traveler and look where that got us.

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY is said to offer “deep gameplay full of choices and consequences”, with a branching storyline leading to seemingly tonnes of multiple endings depending on the choices you make in the game. It looks to play a lot like Final Fantasy Tactics or Fire Emblem, so if you’re a fan of those games you’ll probably be a fan of this too.

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY isn’t set to launch until 2022, but you can get a taste of it with a demo and provide valuable feedback for the final game. The demo is available to download now on the Switch eShop.