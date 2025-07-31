Octopath Traveler 0 announced for Switch and Switch 2
During last night’s Nintendo Direct, we got another HD-2D game—this time in the form of Octopath Traveler 0, a prequel to the original. It’s coming to both the Switch and Switch 2, with a release date already set for December 4th, 2025.
Here’s what they had to say about the game:
Start from zero in a personal quest of restoration and retribution. In this prequel to the first OCTOPATH TRAVELER™, journey to stop powerful villains using fast-paced, turn-based combat. For the first time in the series, play through the eyes of your own custom protagonist and rebuild your hometown. With over 30 recruitable party members, an engaging story, and all-new features and returning core elements like the iconic HD-2D graphics and the Break & Boost battle system.