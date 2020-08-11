Oceanhorn 2 is making its way to Switch later this year
After being one of the big tentpole titles at the debut of Apple Arcade, like some other games, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is now coming to Switch.
While not dated with a specific release, the team at Cornfox & Brothers have said it will release sometime in Spring. There has been no word on any Switch specific content or features either, but even without, the game will be fine.
“Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is a game made by Nintendo fans, for Nintendo fans,” said Heikki Repo, Creative Director of Cornfox & Brothers. “We’ve been able to create something new from the strong background that we established with our previous game, Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, and Oceanhorn 2 is our love letter to the games that we grew up with, combining that beloved nostalgia with exciting new mechanics to give it an original spin.”
Although the name as a 2 in the title, it is actually a prequel, with players being given a story that follows the adventures of a young Knight who sets out on a magical journey across the vast regions of Gaia to defend the lands and people of Arcadia from Warlock Mesmeroth’s Dark Army.
