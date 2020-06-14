Non-E3: Everything announced and shown over the weekend for the Switch
Over the weekend the E3 alternative shows took over and announced a bunch of games, for a lot of consoles. If you’re reading this site you only care about the Switch ones so we’ve put them all in one place.
We trawled through the 50+ emails we got over the weekend and found the standouts, if we missed your favourite new indie title (most of them were) then let us know in the comments.
Announcements
Serial Cleaners (Draw Distance) – 2021
Space Crew (Curve Digital) – September
GONNER2 (Raw Fury / Art in Heart) – TBC
New to Switch
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games) – 2020
Doors of Insanity (Another Indie) – 2021
Scourge Bringer (Flying Oak Games, E-Studio & Dear Villagers) – TBC
No Place for Bravery (Ysbryd Games / Glitch Factory) – 2021
Fae Tactics (Humble Bundle and Endlessfluff Games) – TBC
New Trailers
Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital, Lucky Mountain Game & Sumo Digital ) – Winter
Dust – Halloween
Haven (The Game Bakers) – Out later in 2020
Shadowman Remastered (Nightdive Studios) – Out 2021
The Last Campire (Hello Games) – Winter
Rogue Company (Hi-Rez Studios) – 2020
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – August 25th
Rogue Lords (Nacon) – 2021
Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – TBC
Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) – TBC
Unto the End (Big Sugar and 2 Ton Studios) – TBC
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Kalypso Media / Bulwark Studio) – July 17
Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – June 16
West of Dead (Raw Fury / Upstream Arcade) – August
Outbuddies DX – Out Now
Gestalt: Steam and Cinder (Metamorphosis Games) – 2020
Great summary, thank you!