Non-E3: Everything announced and shown over the weekend for the Switch

Over the weekend the E3 alternative shows took over and announced a bunch of games, for a lot of consoles. If you’re reading this site you only care about the Switch ones so we’ve put them all in one place.

We trawled through the 50+ emails we got over the weekend and found the standouts, if we missed your favourite new indie title (most of them were) then let us know in the comments.

Announcements

Serial Cleaners (Draw Distance) – 2021

Space Crew (Curve Digital) – September

GONNER2 (Raw Fury / Art in Heart) – TBC

New to Switch

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games) – 2020

Doors of Insanity (Another Indie) – 2021

Scourge Bringer (Flying Oak Games, E-Studio & Dear Villagers) – TBC

No Place for Bravery (Ysbryd Games / Glitch Factory) – 2021

Fae Tactics (Humble Bundle and Endlessfluff Games) – TBC

New Trailers

Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital, Lucky Mountain Game & Sumo Digital ) – Winter

Dust – Halloween

Haven (The Game Bakers) – Out later in 2020

Shadowman Remastered (Nightdive Studios) – Out 2021

The Last Campire (Hello Games) – Winter

Rogue Company (Hi-Rez Studios) – 2020

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – August 25th

Rogue Lords (Nacon) – 2021

Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – TBC

Skater XL (Easy Day Studios) – TBC

Unto the End (Big Sugar and 2 Ton Studios) – TBC

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Kalypso Media / Bulwark Studio) – July 17

Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – June 16

West of Dead (Raw Fury / Upstream Arcade) – August

Outbuddies DX – Out Now

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder (Metamorphosis Games) – 2020