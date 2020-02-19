Sakurai confirms no more DLC after Fighters Pass 2 is finished

The rollercoaster that is DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will get just one more trip around the tracks.

In his weekly Famitsu column, Masahiro Sakurai confirms the final six characters coming in the second fighters pass are indeed the last and that after that the game is basically finished. The six characters have also already been chosen.

Famitsu Column for Sakurai has leaked.



Here are some takeaways:

6 additional fighters are being made for Smash Ultimate. After that, there are no other plans so Smash Ultimate is almost finished. — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) February 19, 2020

Sakurai also says that there are no further Super Smash Bros. games planned for the future, at least at this stage.