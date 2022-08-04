No new Nintendo Switch model expected before March 2023 – Nintendo

Following the release of Nintendo’s Q1 financial results yesterday, Japanese outlet Nikkei has been able to ask Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa about the possibility of any new Nintendo Switch models this year.

It doesn’t look good.

According to the report (which is paywalled), when asked, Furukawa said there will be no new Nintendo Switch consoles this year. That’s this financial year which for Nintendo ends at March 2023.

So if you were hoping for a newer Nintendo Switch model for Christmas, you might just be waiting a little bit longer. Nikkei has an interesting history when it comes to reporting Nintendo items, check out this article we wrote about it previously.

Source: Nikkei via Takashi Mochizuki

