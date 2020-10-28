3
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle out on Switch today

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 28, 2020

Can’t wait for No More Heroes 3? Bide your time with the original No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – out today on Nintendo Switch.

They’re not just out right now, but also with a launch discount of 10% off. At the moment each game is $26.96 until November 15th. After that, they’ll be $29.95 each. You can buy them here, and here.

During the Mini Direct there was also some new footage of No More Heroes 3 which is due out next year.

