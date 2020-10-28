No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle out on Switch today

Can’t wait for No More Heroes 3? Bide your time with the original No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – out today on Nintendo Switch.

They’re not just out right now, but also with a launch discount of 10% off. At the moment each game is $26.96 until November 15th. After that, they’ll be $29.95 each. You can buy them here, and here.

During the Mini Direct there was also some new footage of No More Heroes 3 which is due out next year.