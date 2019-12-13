No More Heroes 3 gets a wacky new trailer at The Game Awards

The Game Awards are underway, and that means announcements and new trailers.

Nintendo has released an all-new trailer for No More Heroes 3, the latest numbered title in the No More Heroes franchise. No More Heroes 3 was initially revealed at E3 earlier this year, and features Robin Atkin Downes returning in his role as Travis Touchdown. You can see the full extended trailer below.

No More Heroes 3 is scheduled to launch exclusively on the Switch in 2020.