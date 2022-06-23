329
No Man’s Sky hits the Switch on October 7th

by Daniel VuckovicJune 24, 2022

Earlier this year, during the last Nintendo Direct, we learned that No Man’s Sky would be making its way to the Switch. Now we know precisely when.

No Man’s Sky now has a release date of October 7th, coming in digital and physical forms. The new release date trailers shows some new footage of the game running on the Switch hardware as well.

