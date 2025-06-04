No Man’s Sky gets free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition update

Advertisement

In case you’re unsure what to play on day one of the Nintendo Switch 2, how about another game getting a Switch 2 upgrade?

No Man’s Sky has received a free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, boosting nearly every aspect of the game to new heights. It now runs at 1080p at 40fps with VRR in handheld mode. When docked, it reaches 1440p at 30fps. The game also supports DLSS and dynamic resolution scaling. With high-resolution textures included, the file size has expanded from just over 6GB to more than 25GB.

Beyond the technical improvements, there’s an overhauled UI, touchscreen support, gyro controls, and cross-save functionality. Multiplayer has also been added — a feature the original Nintendo Switch version lacked.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch 2 version now for $79.95, or pick up the original Switch version on sale at 60% off for just $31.98 — and then receive the upgrade for free. Why it’s set up like that, we’re not sure, but hey, who are we to argue?