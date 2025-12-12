Nitro Deck 2 announced, works with Switch 2 and is backwards compatible

CRKD has announced that the very popular and much-loved Nitro Deck is getting a Switch 2 version — dutifully dubbed the Nitro Deck 2.

There are some improvements to the design this time around too. The console no longer slides into the Deck; instead, there’s an integrated retractable locking dial on the back that tightens the grip on the console. This also means the Nitro Deck 2 works not only with the Switch 2, but also with the Switch and Switch OLED.

This new design also means the Deck 2 is wireless, but it can be made wired using a U-shaped USB-C adapter. You can change the design of the analogue sticks and D-Pad as well. There are additional buttons on the back, an extra set of L2 and R2 buttons up top, and the stand on the back has also been improved.

Because it’s wireless, the Deck 2 can be used as a controller for other consoles, smartphones, PC and more. The Deck 2 is launching in both White and Smoke Black.

Preorders open today and start shipping in our Autumn 2026. Hopefully it’ll filter into local stores like the original did as well.