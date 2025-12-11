General
Nintendo’s Year in Review recap for 2025 coming in January
Well, it sort of makes sense.
Every thing has a Year in Review now, and Nintendo has done one for the past few years too. This year they’ve even made one for Nintendo Music.
But Nintendo’s Year in Review recap — you know, for the games — is coming next year. Announced on social media, Nintendo says to check back in January for their recap. At least I can stop checking every day to see if it’s up yet.
In January you’ll get a recap not just of how much you played, but also your favourite genres, busiest months, and more.
The Year in Review recap arrives this January! Get ready for a personalized look back at all your #NintendoSwitch2025 fun next month! pic.twitter.com/F5kfsxT5pJ— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2025
