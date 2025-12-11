Nintendo’s Year in Review recap for 2025 coming in January

Every thing has a Year in Review now, and Nintendo has done one for the past few years too. This year they’ve even made one for Nintendo Music.

But Nintendo’s Year in Review recap — you know, for the games — is coming next year. Announced on social media, Nintendo says to check back in January for their recap. At least I can stop checking every day to see if it’s up yet.

In January you’ll get a recap not just of how much you played, but also your favourite genres, busiest months, and more.