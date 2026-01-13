Nintendo’s Year in Review is now live and covers both Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo said way back in 2025, ok mid-December, that their Year in Review would go live sometime in January and now it is here. If you want to see what your past 12 months of Switch and Switch 2 gaming was like, you can do that here.

Your first stat will be the total number of games and hours played, as you can see below, it will also show you the various icons for the games. So if you don’t want people to know you played Hello Kitty, just make sure to keep that hidden.

As you might expect there is more than just a count of games and hours. You can get a break down of hours by month, most played game each month and then pick the favourite game of 2025, from your own collection.

Be sure to let us know which game you chose.