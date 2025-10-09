Nintendo’s two mystery Pikmin videos just two shorts by Nintendo Pictures

Over the last two days, Nintendo has released two short videos—one without and one with Pikmin visible and interacting with a baby. After the first one, we asked what it was all about and theorised that it was probably a Pikmin thing. On the second day, lo and behold, there were Pikmin in it.

Now, on the third day, Nintendo has revealed the intention behind the shorts—and it’s not a new game, movie, or TV show, but exactly what they appeared to be: new shorts produced by Nintendo Pictures. In a post on social media, they said the that “We hope you enjoyed the two “Close to You” videos released on October 7 and 8.” and that “These are the first short films created by Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.”.

There could be more on the way too with the statement ending on “Nintendo Pictures will continue to explore new creative possibilities through video content.”