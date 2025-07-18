0

Nintendo’s Switch Online Playtest Program is back, but Aussies miss out again

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 18, 2025
Advertisement

Late last year Nintendo held an online playtest for a game without a name, and some people got to play it and eventually spoke about it – despite it being a closed beta.

Well it’s back again later this month, but Australian Nintendo Switch Online members will again miss out on the chance to check it out. The test will be “limited” to US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. This time the game will also work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Registrations are open on Nintendo’s website, and it seems more open this year with a first come first serve basis for selection (except in Japan). Not like we can’t apply for it though.

Boo-urns.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
17%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
33%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
Switch Online
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment