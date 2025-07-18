Nintendo’s Switch Online Playtest Program is back, but Aussies miss out again

Advertisement

Late last year Nintendo held an online playtest for a game without a name, and some people got to play it and eventually spoke about it – despite it being a closed beta.

Well it’s back again later this month, but Australian Nintendo Switch Online members will again miss out on the chance to check it out. The test will be “limited” to US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. This time the game will also work on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Registrations are open on Nintendo’s website, and it seems more open this year with a first come first serve basis for selection (except in Japan). Not like we can’t apply for it though.

Boo-urns.