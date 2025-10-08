General
Nintendo’s second ‘Close to You’ video reveals it was Pikmin all along
Team Rosalina in shambles.
Nintendo has released a second Close to You video on Nintendo Today! It’s almost the same as yesterday’s mystery video, but there’s one very important difference — there are Pikmin all over it.
So the question remains: what is this? Still a short? A new game? A movie or TV show? What will tomorrow bring?
We’re working on getting the video out of the Today app as soon as possible.
