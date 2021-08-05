Nintendo’s Q1 2021 Results are in, Lite drops, Mario Kart extends its lead on Animal Crossing

It’s a new financial year, and Nintendo’s Q1 financial results are in. This period of sales is between April 2021 and June 2021. There’s several new games in this period and we’re keen to see how Animal Crossing: New Horizons is tracking.

During the reported period Nintendo sold 4.45 million Switch consoles, 3.31m of them the flagship console, and just 1.14m for the Lite. Nintendo says hardware was down because of the Switch Lite underperforming and because – well they didn’t have Animal Crossing: New Horizons release.

As you can see below, it was a massive chunk of software.

Speaking of that, New Horizons shifted another 1.26 million taking the total sold to 33.89m. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe outsold it in the same period with 1.69m units sold. It’s still the best selling game on the Switch at 37.08 million. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now 300,000 units off overtaking Mario Kart Wii.

Mario Golf: Super Rush with only a handful of days on sale is already the second best selling Mario Golf game.

There was no update to any Nintendo 3DS sales figures. In fact it’s been removed from Nintendo’s reporting site.

Here’s all the figures.

Switch Hardware Updates

Nintendo Switch total: 89.04m (Up from 84.59m)

– Nintendo Switch: 72.2m (Up from 69.89m)

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 15.84m (Up from 14.70m)

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

2021 Titles

New Pokémon Snap – 2.07m This figure only counts outside of Japan, as sales for Japan are counted under The Pokémon Company.

Miitopia – 1.04m

Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34m

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68m (Up from 5.59m last qtr)

Evergreen Million Sellers



– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33.89m (Up from 32.63m last qtr)

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08m (up from 35.39m last qtr)

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77m (up from 23.84m last qtr)

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23.2m (up from 22.28m last qtr)

– Super Mario Odyssey – 21.4m (up from 20.83m last qtr)

– Pokemon Sword and Shield – 21.85m (up from 21.10m last qtr)

– Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 13.57m (up from 13.28m last qtr)

– Splatoon 2 – 12.45m (up from 12.21m last qtr)

– Super Mario Party – 15.72m (up from 14.79m last qtr)

– Ring Fit Adventure – 11.26m (up from 10.11m last qtr)

Games with no updates to sales have been omitted from our list.