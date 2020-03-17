Nintendo’s online services suffer a massive outage

Update 1: Most gaming services have returned, but the eShop has not at this time. Nintendo of America has commented on the outage.

We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop and are working to address the issue. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to share an update when available. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2020

Original story: Nintendo’s online services for all consoles last night suffered a major service outage. At the time of writing, they were still down, however, this may have changed by the time you read this in the morning.

For the past six hours, players have been unable to play games online, load games on a secondary console and the eShop has also been unable to be accessed. Not only has the Switch been down but the Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and other online Nintendo services were down as well.

Nintendo’s last tweet on the issue (which is only in Japanese) says at this point they don’t know when services will be back.

With a Nindie Showcase due in just over an hour, if there are going to be any games shadow-dropped during it – we might not be playing them for a while.

We’ll update this post as we have more. You can check on the current status of Nintendo’s services here.