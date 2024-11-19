Nintendo’s make up Nintendo Live online store has gone live for attendees

Advertisement

Earlier this year, when Nintendo hosted its first-ever Nintendo Live show in Australia, most attendees had a great time. However, there were some issues with purchasing goods from the in-person My Nintendo Store and obtaining the exclusive merchandise.

Following the event, Nintendo apologised and promised to make all the items available online at a later date for those who missed out. That date has finally arrived.

Nintendo has sent an email to attendees containing a link to a hidden section of the store, accessible only to them. These items are not visible to the general public, and the links appear to be unique to each recipient. So if you were to share it, someone could take your allocation of items – best not to!

There is a limit of 1 of the same product per customer, unless otherwise stated. Most items seem to ship on December 12th as well, although some are falling into next year. The links will only work until December 10th, 11:59AEDT we’re not sure if anything from the list eventually makes it onto the store for the general public a later stage.

Below is some of the products that are available once again.