Nintendo’s kid-focused My Mario range heads outside Japan next month

The time has come: the My Mario range of products and app geared towards kids is making its way outside of Japan, with a US launch coming next month.

Available at the Nintendo Store in New York and San Francisco, a range of My Mario gear is heading to America. We’re not yet sure when we’ll see this here in Australia, but there’s movement — that, or we’ll wake up to the news.

Like Japan, there’s a range of wooden blocks (which also function as amiibo), board books, outfits, and toys for babies. The My Mario app will also make its way to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, as well as the App Store and Google Play Store.

All of this kicks off on February 19, 2026, with some items rolling out later. We’ll keep you updated when a local release date and availability are announced.